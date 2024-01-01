1 thousand Peruvian nuevo soles to Mexican pesos

Convert PEN to MXN at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = Mex$5.277 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:52
PEN to MXN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MXN
1 PEN to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.31875.3187
Low5.13044.9280
Average5.22755.1626
Change2.85%6.98%
1 PEN to MXN stats

The performance of PEN to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.3187 and a 30 day low of 5.1304. This means the 30 day average was 5.2275. The change for PEN to MXN was 2.85.

The performance of PEN to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.3187 and a 90 day low of 4.9280. This means the 90 day average was 5.1626. The change for PEN to MXN was 6.98.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Mexican Peso
1 PEN5.27733 MXN
5 PEN26.38665 MXN
10 PEN52.77330 MXN
20 PEN105.54660 MXN
50 PEN263.86650 MXN
100 PEN527.73300 MXN
250 PEN1,319.33250 MXN
500 PEN2,638.66500 MXN
1000 PEN5,277.33000 MXN
2000 PEN10,554.66000 MXN
5000 PEN26,386.65000 MXN
10000 PEN52,773.30000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 MXN0.18949 PEN
5 MXN0.94745 PEN
10 MXN1.89490 PEN
20 MXN3.78980 PEN
50 MXN9.47450 PEN
100 MXN18.94900 PEN
250 MXN47.37250 PEN
500 MXN94.74500 PEN
1000 MXN189.49000 PEN
2000 MXN378.98000 PEN
5000 MXN947.45000 PEN
10000 MXN1,894.90000 PEN