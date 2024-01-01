Mexican pesos to Namibian dollars today

Convert MXN to NAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mxn
1,128.29 nad

1.000 MXN = 1.128 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08790.3081.4761.6640.96718.251
1 GBP1.1711.272105.6541.7271.9471.13121.352
1 USD0.920.786183.0871.3581.5310.88916.791
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Namibian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to NAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican peso

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Namibian Dollar
1 MXN1.12829 NAD
5 MXN5.64145 NAD
10 MXN11.28290 NAD
20 MXN22.56580 NAD
50 MXN56.41450 NAD
100 MXN112.82900 NAD
250 MXN282.07250 NAD
500 MXN564.14500 NAD
1000 MXN1,128.29000 NAD
2000 MXN2,256.58000 NAD
5000 MXN5,641.45000 NAD
10000 MXN11,282.90000 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Mexican Peso
1 NAD0.88630 MXN
5 NAD4.43150 MXN
10 NAD8.86300 MXN
20 NAD17.72600 MXN
50 NAD44.31500 MXN
100 NAD88.63000 MXN
250 NAD221.57500 MXN
500 NAD443.15000 MXN
1000 NAD886.30000 MXN
2000 NAD1,772.60000 MXN
5000 NAD4,431.50000 MXN
10000 NAD8,863.00000 MXN