Indonesian rupiahs to Namibian dollars today

Convert IDR to NAD at the real exchange rate

1,000,000 idr
1,192.17 nad

1.000 IDR = 0.001192 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:15
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Namibian Dollar
1 IDR0.00119 NAD
5 IDR0.00596 NAD
10 IDR0.01192 NAD
20 IDR0.02384 NAD
50 IDR0.05961 NAD
100 IDR0.11922 NAD
250 IDR0.29804 NAD
500 IDR0.59609 NAD
1000 IDR1.19217 NAD
2000 IDR2.38434 NAD
5000 IDR5.96085 NAD
10000 IDR11.92170 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Indonesian Rupiah
1 NAD838.80400 IDR
5 NAD4,194.02000 IDR
10 NAD8,388.04000 IDR
20 NAD16,776.08000 IDR
50 NAD41,940.20000 IDR
100 NAD83,880.40000 IDR
250 NAD209,701.00000 IDR
500 NAD419,402.00000 IDR
1000 NAD838,804.00000 IDR
2000 NAD1,677,608.00000 IDR
5000 NAD4,194,020.00000 IDR
10000 NAD8,388,040.00000 IDR