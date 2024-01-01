100 Indonesian rupiahs to Namibian dollars

Convert IDR to NAD at the real exchange rate

100 idr
0.12 nad

Rp1.000 IDR = $0.001159 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:59
IDR to NAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

NAD
1 IDR to NADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00120.0012
Low0.00110.0011
Average0.00110.0011
Change2.27%-0.40%
1 IDR to NAD stats

The performance of IDR to NAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0012 and a 30 day low of 0.0011. This means the 30 day average was 0.0011. The change for IDR to NAD was 2.27.

The performance of IDR to NAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0012 and a 90 day low of 0.0011. This means the 90 day average was 0.0011. The change for IDR to NAD was -0.40.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Namibian Dollar
1 IDR0.00116 NAD
5 IDR0.00579 NAD
10 IDR0.01159 NAD
20 IDR0.02317 NAD
50 IDR0.05793 NAD
100 IDR0.11586 NAD
250 IDR0.28965 NAD
500 IDR0.57930 NAD
1000 IDR1.15859 NAD
2000 IDR2.31718 NAD
5000 IDR5.79295 NAD
10000 IDR11.58590 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Indonesian Rupiah
1 NAD863.11900 IDR
5 NAD4,315.59500 IDR
10 NAD8,631.19000 IDR
20 NAD17,262.38000 IDR
50 NAD43,155.95000 IDR
100 NAD86,311.90000 IDR
250 NAD215,779.75000 IDR
500 NAD431,559.50000 IDR
1000 NAD863,119.00000 IDR
2000 NAD1,726,238.00000 IDR
5000 NAD4,315,595.00000 IDR
10000 NAD8,631,190.00000 IDR