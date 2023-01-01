Mexican pesos to Namibian dollars today

Convert MXN to NAD at the real exchange rate

1000 mxn
1062.40 nad

1.00000 MXN = 1.06240 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:42
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.92141.375883.23430.8049590.88771.546554.88235
1 EUR1.085311.4931690.33420.87360.96341.678475.29881
1 CAD0.726850.669723160.49880.5850840.6452251.124113.54874
1 INR0.01201430.011070.016529210.0096710.01066510.01858070.0586579

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Namibian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to NAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican peso

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Namibian Dollar
1 MXN1.06240 NAD
5 MXN5.31200 NAD
10 MXN10.62400 NAD
20 MXN21.24800 NAD
50 MXN53.12000 NAD
100 MXN106.24000 NAD
250 MXN265.60000 NAD
500 MXN531.20000 NAD
1000 MXN1062.40000 NAD
2000 MXN2124.80000 NAD
5000 MXN5312.00000 NAD
10000 MXN10624.00000 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Mexican Peso
1 NAD0.94127 MXN
5 NAD4.70634 MXN
10 NAD9.41268 MXN
20 NAD18.82536 MXN
50 NAD47.06340 MXN
100 NAD94.12680 MXN
250 NAD235.31700 MXN
500 NAD470.63400 MXN
1000 NAD941.26800 MXN
2000 NAD1882.53600 MXN
5000 NAD4706.34000 MXN
10000 NAD9412.68000 MXN