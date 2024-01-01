Mexican pesos to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert MXN to BDT at the real exchange rate

1,000 mxn
6,526.84 bdt

1.000 MXN = 6.527 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:53
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.921.35883.0890.7860.8891.5315.031
1 EUR1.08711.47690.3050.8550.9661.6645.468
1 CAD0.7360.678161.1870.5790.6551.1283.705
1 INR0.0120.0110.01610.0090.0110.0180.061

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican peso

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MXN6.52684 BDT
5 MXN32.63420 BDT
10 MXN65.26840 BDT
20 MXN130.53680 BDT
50 MXN326.34200 BDT
100 MXN652.68400 BDT
250 MXN1,631.71000 BDT
500 MXN3,263.42000 BDT
1000 MXN6,526.84000 BDT
2000 MXN13,053.68000 BDT
5000 MXN32,634.20000 BDT
10000 MXN65,268.40000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Mexican Peso
1 BDT0.15321 MXN
5 BDT0.76607 MXN
10 BDT1.53214 MXN
20 BDT3.06428 MXN
50 BDT7.66070 MXN
100 BDT15.32140 MXN
250 BDT38.30350 MXN
500 BDT76.60700 MXN
1000 BDT153.21400 MXN
2000 BDT306.42800 MXN
5000 BDT766.07000 MXN
10000 BDT1,532.14000 MXN