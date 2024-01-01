10 thousand Bangladeshi takas to Mexican pesos

Convert BDT to MXN at the real exchange rate

10,000 bdt
1,603.69 mxn

Tk1.000 BDT = Mex$0.1604 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:11
BDT to MXN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.16670.1667
Low0.15010.1415
Average0.15660.1527
Change5.61%11.57%
1 BDT to MXN stats

The performance of BDT to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1667 and a 30 day low of 0.1501. This means the 30 day average was 0.1566. The change for BDT to MXN was 5.61.

The performance of BDT to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1667 and a 90 day low of 0.1415. This means the 90 day average was 0.1527. The change for BDT to MXN was 11.57.

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9161.52157.2730.78483.9531.3737.167
1 EUR1.09211.66162.520.85691.6431.4997.824
1 AUD0.6570.602137.6430.51555.1780.9024.711
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02710.0141.4660.0240.125

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Mexican Peso
1 BDT0.16037 MXN
5 BDT0.80185 MXN
10 BDT1.60369 MXN
20 BDT3.20738 MXN
50 BDT8.01845 MXN
100 BDT16.03690 MXN
250 BDT40.09225 MXN
500 BDT80.18450 MXN
1000 BDT160.36900 MXN
2000 BDT320.73800 MXN
5000 BDT801.84500 MXN
10000 BDT1,603.69000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MXN6.23563 BDT
5 MXN31.17815 BDT
10 MXN62.35630 BDT
20 MXN124.71260 BDT
50 MXN311.78150 BDT
100 MXN623.56300 BDT
250 MXN1,558.90750 BDT
500 MXN3,117.81500 BDT
1000 MXN6,235.63000 BDT
2000 MXN12,471.26000 BDT
5000 MXN31,178.15000 BDT
10000 MXN62,356.30000 BDT