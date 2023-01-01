100 Mexican pesos to Bangladeshi takas

Convert MXN to BDT at the real exchange rate

100 mxn
633.09 bdt

1.00000 MXN = 6.33089 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:10
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.916551.357783.38150.7915150.87511.515844.9365
1 EUR1.091211.4815290.98590.86360.95491.654095.38671
1 CAD0.736540.674981161.41380.5829820.6445461.116483.63593
1 INR0.01199310.01099070.01628310.009492690.01049510.01817960.0592038

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MXN6.33089 BDT
5 MXN31.65445 BDT
10 MXN63.30890 BDT
20 MXN126.61780 BDT
50 MXN316.54450 BDT
100 MXN633.08900 BDT
250 MXN1582.72250 BDT
500 MXN3165.44500 BDT
1000 MXN6330.89000 BDT
2000 MXN12661.78000 BDT
5000 MXN31654.45000 BDT
10000 MXN63308.90000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Mexican Peso
1 BDT0.15796 MXN
5 BDT0.78978 MXN
10 BDT1.57956 MXN
20 BDT3.15912 MXN
50 BDT7.89780 MXN
100 BDT15.79560 MXN
250 BDT39.48900 MXN
500 BDT78.97800 MXN
1000 BDT157.95600 MXN
2000 BDT315.91200 MXN
5000 BDT789.78000 MXN
10000 BDT1579.56000 MXN