1,000 mxn
119.07 bbd

1.000 MXN = 0.1191 BBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:52
1 USD10.921.35883.0870.7860.8891.5315.031
1 EUR1.08711.47690.3070.8550.9661.6645.468
1 CAD0.7360.678161.190.5790.6551.1283.705
1 INR0.0120.0110.01610.0090.0110.0180.061

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Barbadian Dollar
1 MXN0.11907 BBD
5 MXN0.59533 BBD
10 MXN1.19066 BBD
20 MXN2.38132 BBD
50 MXN5.95330 BBD
100 MXN11.90660 BBD
250 MXN29.76650 BBD
500 MXN59.53300 BBD
1000 MXN119.06600 BBD
2000 MXN238.13200 BBD
5000 MXN595.33000 BBD
10000 MXN1,190.66000 BBD
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Mexican Peso
1 BBD8.39870 MXN
5 BBD41.99350 MXN
10 BBD83.98700 MXN
20 BBD167.97400 MXN
50 BBD419.93500 MXN
100 BBD839.87000 MXN
250 BBD2,099.67500 MXN
500 BBD4,199.35000 MXN
1000 BBD8,398.70000 MXN
2000 BBD16,797.40000 MXN
5000 BBD41,993.50000 MXN
10000 BBD83,987.00000 MXN