British pounds sterling to Barbadian dollars today

Convert GBP to BBD at the real exchange rate

1,000 gbp
2,543.90 bbd

1.000 GBP = 2.544 BBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:15
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.9283.0261.532151.5051.3580.8891.655
1 EUR1.087190.2211.664164.631.4750.9661.798
1 INR0.0120.01110.0181.8250.0160.0110.02
1 AUD0.6530.60154.204198.910.8860.5811.08

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Barbadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to BBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pound sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Barbadian Dollar
1 GBP2.54390 BBD
5 GBP12.71950 BBD
10 GBP25.43900 BBD
20 GBP50.87800 BBD
50 GBP127.19500 BBD
100 GBP254.39000 BBD
250 GBP635.97500 BBD
500 GBP1,271.95000 BBD
1000 GBP2,543.90000 BBD
2000 GBP5,087.80000 BBD
5000 GBP12,719.50000 BBD
10000 GBP25,439.00000 BBD
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / British Pound Sterling
1 BBD0.39310 GBP
5 BBD1.96549 GBP
10 BBD3.93097 GBP
20 BBD7.86194 GBP
50 BBD19.65485 GBP
100 BBD39.30970 GBP
250 BBD98.27425 GBP
500 BBD196.54850 GBP
1000 BBD393.09700 GBP
2000 BBD786.19400 GBP
5000 BBD1,965.48500 GBP
10000 BBD3,930.97000 GBP