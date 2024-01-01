Japanese yen to Barbadian dollars today

Convert JPY to BBD at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
132.25 bbd

1.000 JPY = 0.01322 BBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7820.9161.5181.3490.8877.1981.34
1 GBP1.27911.1711.9411.7251.1349.2031.713
1 EUR1.0920.85411.6581.4740.9697.8621.463
1 AUD0.6590.5150.60310.8890.5844.7410.882

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Barbadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to BBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Barbadian Dollar
100 JPY1.32245 BBD
1000 JPY13.22450 BBD
1500 JPY19.83675 BBD
2000 JPY26.44900 BBD
3000 JPY39.67350 BBD
5000 JPY66.12250 BBD
5400 JPY71.41230 BBD
10000 JPY132.24500 BBD
15000 JPY198.36750 BBD
20000 JPY264.49000 BBD
25000 JPY330.61250 BBD
30000 JPY396.73500 BBD
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Japanese Yen
1 BBD75.61750 JPY
5 BBD378.08750 JPY
10 BBD756.17500 JPY
20 BBD1,512.35000 JPY
50 BBD3,780.87500 JPY
100 BBD7,561.75000 JPY
250 BBD18,904.37500 JPY
500 BBD37,808.75000 JPY
1000 BBD75,617.50000 JPY
2000 BBD151,235.00000 JPY
5000 BBD378,087.50000 JPY
10000 BBD756,175.00000 JPY