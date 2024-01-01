Singapore dollars to Barbadian dollars today

Convert SGD to BBD at the real exchange rate

1,000 sgd
1,531.10 bbd

S$1.000 SGD = Bds$1.531 BBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:07
SGD to BBD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

BBD
1 SGD to BBDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.53751.5375
Low1.50761.4717
Average1.52301.4968
Change1.49%3.18%
View full history

1 SGD to BBD stats

The performance of SGD to BBD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.5375 and a 30 day low of 1.5076. This means the 30 day average was 1.5230. The change for SGD to BBD was 1.49.

The performance of SGD to BBD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.5375 and a 90 day low of 1.4717. This means the 90 day average was 1.4968. The change for SGD to BBD was 3.18.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Singapore dollars to Barbadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to BBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Barbadian Dollar
1 SGD1.53110 BBD
5 SGD7.65550 BBD
10 SGD15.31100 BBD
20 SGD30.62200 BBD
50 SGD76.55500 BBD
100 SGD153.11000 BBD
250 SGD382.77500 BBD
500 SGD765.55000 BBD
1000 SGD1,531.10000 BBD
2000 SGD3,062.20000 BBD
5000 SGD7,655.50000 BBD
10000 SGD15,311.00000 BBD
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Singapore Dollar
1 BBD0.65313 SGD
5 BBD3.26563 SGD
10 BBD6.53125 SGD
20 BBD13.06250 SGD
50 BBD32.65625 SGD
100 BBD65.31250 SGD
250 BBD163.28125 SGD
500 BBD326.56250 SGD
1000 BBD653.12500 SGD
2000 BBD1,306.25000 SGD
5000 BBD3,265.62500 SGD
10000 BBD6,531.25000 SGD