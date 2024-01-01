5 Barbadian dollars to Singapore dollars

Convert BBD to SGD at the real exchange rate

5 bbd
3.31 sgd

Bds$1.000 BBD = S$0.6617 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:04
BBD to SGD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BBD to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.67440.6795
Low0.66170.6617
Average0.66940.6736
Change-1.88%-2.31%
1 BBD to SGD stats

The performance of BBD to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6744 and a 30 day low of 0.6617. This means the 30 day average was 0.6694. The change for BBD to SGD was -1.88.

The performance of BBD to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6795 and a 90 day low of 0.6617. This means the 90 day average was 0.6736. The change for BBD to SGD was -2.31.

Top currencies

 USDSGDEURZARGBPCADNGNINR
1 USD11.3230.91518.3160.7841.3731,587.5783.955
1 SGD0.75610.69213.8410.5921.0371,199.6663.441
1 EUR1.0921.446120.0080.8561.51,734.1891.708
1 ZAR0.0550.0720.0510.0430.07586.6774.584

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Singapore Dollar
1 BBD0.66168 SGD
5 BBD3.30838 SGD
10 BBD6.61675 SGD
20 BBD13.23350 SGD
50 BBD33.08375 SGD
100 BBD66.16750 SGD
250 BBD165.41875 SGD
500 BBD330.83750 SGD
1000 BBD661.67500 SGD
2000 BBD1,323.35000 SGD
5000 BBD3,308.37500 SGD
10000 BBD6,616.75000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Barbadian Dollar
1 SGD1.51132 BBD
5 SGD7.55660 BBD
10 SGD15.11320 BBD
20 SGD30.22640 BBD
50 SGD75.56600 BBD
100 SGD151.13200 BBD
250 SGD377.83000 BBD
500 SGD755.66000 BBD
1000 SGD1,511.32000 BBD
2000 SGD3,022.64000 BBD
5000 SGD7,556.60000 BBD
10000 SGD15,113.20000 BBD