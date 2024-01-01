Mexican pesos to Aruban florins today

Convert MXN to AWG at the real exchange rate

1,000 mxn
106.56 awg

1.000 MXN = 0.1066 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:52
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Aruban Florin
1 MXN0.10656 AWG
5 MXN0.53282 AWG
10 MXN1.06564 AWG
20 MXN2.13128 AWG
50 MXN5.32820 AWG
100 MXN10.65640 AWG
250 MXN26.64100 AWG
500 MXN53.28200 AWG
1000 MXN106.56400 AWG
2000 MXN213.12800 AWG
5000 MXN532.82000 AWG
10000 MXN1,065.64000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Mexican Peso
1 AWG9.38402 MXN
5 AWG46.92010 MXN
10 AWG93.84020 MXN
20 AWG187.68040 MXN
50 AWG469.20100 MXN
100 AWG938.40200 MXN
250 AWG2,346.00500 MXN
500 AWG4,692.01000 MXN
1000 AWG9,384.02000 MXN
2000 AWG18,768.04000 MXN
5000 AWG46,920.10000 MXN
10000 AWG93,840.20000 MXN