Mexican pesos to Kenyan shillings today

Convert MXN to KES at the real exchange rate

1,000 mxn
7,886 kes

1.000 MXN = 7.886 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:58
Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.921.35883.0870.7870.8891.5325.031
1 EUR1.08711.47690.3160.8550.9661.6655.469
1 CAD0.7360.677161.1790.5790.6551.1283.705
1 INR0.0120.0110.01610.0090.0110.0180.061

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Mexican pesos to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Kenyan Shilling
1 MXN7.88614 KES
5 MXN39.43070 KES
10 MXN78.86140 KES
20 MXN157.72280 KES
50 MXN394.30700 KES
100 MXN788.61400 KES
250 MXN1,971.53500 KES
500 MXN3,943.07000 KES
1000 MXN7,886.14000 KES
2000 MXN15,772.28000 KES
5000 MXN39,430.70000 KES
10000 MXN78,861.40000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Mexican Peso
1 KES0.12681 MXN
5 KES0.63403 MXN
10 KES1.26805 MXN
20 KES2.53610 MXN
50 KES6.34025 MXN
100 KES12.68050 MXN
250 KES31.70125 MXN
500 KES63.40250 MXN
1000 KES126.80500 MXN
2000 KES253.61000 MXN
5000 KES634.02500 MXN
10000 KES1,268.05000 MXN