Mexican pesos to Kenyan shillings today

Convert MXN to KES at the real exchange rate

1000 mxn
8792 kes

1.00000 MXN = 8.79239 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:39
Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.921251.376183.23170.8048940.88771.546314.8809
1 EUR1.085511.4937690.3480.87380.963551.678525.29822
1 CAD0.7266910.669453160.48380.5849090.6450841.123693.54691
1 INR0.01201470.01106830.016533410.009670520.01066540.01857840.0586423

How to convert Mexican pesos to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That's it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to KES rate and how it's changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Kenyan Shilling
1 MXN8.79239 KES
5 MXN43.96195 KES
10 MXN87.92390 KES
20 MXN175.84780 KES
50 MXN439.61950 KES
100 MXN879.23900 KES
250 MXN2198.09750 KES
500 MXN4396.19500 KES
1000 MXN8792.39000 KES
2000 MXN17584.78000 KES
5000 MXN43961.95000 KES
10000 MXN87923.90000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Mexican Peso
1 KES0.11374 MXN
5 KES0.56868 MXN
10 KES1.13735 MXN
20 KES2.27470 MXN
50 KES5.68675 MXN
100 KES11.37350 MXN
250 KES28.43375 MXN
500 KES56.86750 MXN
1000 KES113.73500 MXN
2000 KES227.47000 MXN
5000 KES568.67500 MXN
10000 KES1137.35000 MXN