1 thousand Mexican pesos to Kenyan shillings

Convert MXN to KES at the real exchange rate

1,000 mxn
8,810 kes

1.00000 MXN = 8.81026 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:17
Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.916651.357183.38350.7906390.8711.511374.9335
1 EUR1.090911.4804690.96310.86250.95021.648765.38196
1 CAD0.7368650.675466161.44240.5825940.641811.113683.63533
1 INR0.01199280.01099350.016275410.009481960.01044570.01812560.0591664

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Kenyan Shilling
1 MXN8.81026 KES
5 MXN44.05130 KES
10 MXN88.10260 KES
20 MXN176.20520 KES
50 MXN440.51300 KES
100 MXN881.02600 KES
250 MXN2202.56500 KES
500 MXN4405.13000 KES
1000 MXN8810.26000 KES
2000 MXN17620.52000 KES
5000 MXN44051.30000 KES
10000 MXN88102.60000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Mexican Peso
1 KES0.11350 MXN
5 KES0.56752 MXN
10 KES1.13504 MXN
20 KES2.27008 MXN
50 KES5.67520 MXN
100 KES11.35040 MXN
250 KES28.37600 MXN
500 KES56.75200 MXN
1000 KES113.50400 MXN
2000 KES227.00800 MXN
5000 KES567.52000 MXN
10000 KES1135.04000 MXN