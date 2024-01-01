Mexican pesos to South African rand today

Convert MXN to ZAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mxn
1,127.64 zar

1.000 MXN = 1.128 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:06
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.921.35883.0820.7860.8891.5315.031
1 EUR1.08711.47690.2940.8540.9661.6645.468
1 CAD0.7360.678161.1820.5790.6551.1273.705
1 INR0.0120.0110.01610.0090.0110.0180.061

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican peso

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / South African Rand
1 MXN1.12764 ZAR
5 MXN5.63820 ZAR
10 MXN11.27640 ZAR
20 MXN22.55280 ZAR
50 MXN56.38200 ZAR
100 MXN112.76400 ZAR
250 MXN281.91000 ZAR
500 MXN563.82000 ZAR
1000 MXN1,127.64000 ZAR
2000 MXN2,255.28000 ZAR
5000 MXN5,638.20000 ZAR
10000 MXN11,276.40000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Mexican Peso
1 ZAR0.88681 MXN
5 ZAR4.43404 MXN
10 ZAR8.86807 MXN
20 ZAR17.73614 MXN
50 ZAR44.34035 MXN
100 ZAR88.68070 MXN
250 ZAR221.70175 MXN
500 ZAR443.40350 MXN
1000 ZAR886.80700 MXN
2000 ZAR1,773.61400 MXN
5000 ZAR4,434.03500 MXN
10000 ZAR8,868.07000 MXN