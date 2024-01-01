Convert MXN to ZAR at the real exchange rate

Mexican pesos to South African rand today

1,000 mxn
999.23 zar

Mex$1.000 MXN = R0.9992 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:15
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.9311.37583.5570.7850.8981.5125.366
1 EUR1.07411.47789.7530.8430.9641.6245.764
1 CAD0.7270.677160.7710.5710.6531.13.903
1 INR0.0120.0110.01610.0090.0110.0180.064

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican peso

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / South African Rand
1 MXN0,99923 ZAR
5 MXN4,99616 ZAR
10 MXN9,99231 ZAR
20 MXN19,98462 ZAR
50 MXN49,96155 ZAR
100 MXN99,92310 ZAR
250 MXN249,80775 ZAR
500 MXN499,61550 ZAR
1000 MXN999,23100 ZAR
2000 MXN1.998,46200 ZAR
5000 MXN4.996,15500 ZAR
10000 MXN9.992,31000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Mexican Peso
1 ZAR1,00077 MXN
5 ZAR5,00385 MXN
10 ZAR10,00770 MXN
20 ZAR20,01540 MXN
50 ZAR50,03850 MXN
100 ZAR100,07700 MXN
250 ZAR250,19250 MXN
500 ZAR500,38500 MXN
1000 ZAR1.000,77000 MXN
2000 ZAR2.001,54000 MXN
5000 ZAR5.003,85000 MXN
10000 ZAR10.007,70000 MXN