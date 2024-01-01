Mexican pesos to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert MXN to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mxn
18,103.90 lkr

1.000 MXN = 18.10 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.921.35883.0890.7870.8891.5315.031
1 EUR1.08711.47690.3220.8550.9671.6655.469
1 CAD0.7360.677161.1830.5790.6551.1283.705
1 INR0.0120.0110.01610.0090.0110.0180.061

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican peso

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 MXN18.10390 LKR
5 MXN90.51950 LKR
10 MXN181.03900 LKR
20 MXN362.07800 LKR
50 MXN905.19500 LKR
100 MXN1,810.39000 LKR
250 MXN4,525.97500 LKR
500 MXN9,051.95000 LKR
1000 MXN18,103.90000 LKR
2000 MXN36,207.80000 LKR
5000 MXN90,519.50000 LKR
10000 MXN181,039.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Mexican Peso
1 LKR0.05524 MXN
5 LKR0.27618 MXN
10 LKR0.55237 MXN
20 LKR1.10473 MXN
50 LKR2.76184 MXN
100 LKR5.52367 MXN
250 LKR13.80918 MXN
500 LKR27.61835 MXN
1000 LKR55.23670 MXN
2000 LKR110.47340 MXN
5000 LKR276.18350 MXN
10000 LKR552.36700 MXN