100 Sri Lankan rupees to Mexican pesos

Convert LKR to MXN at the real exchange rate

100 lkr
5.22 mxn

1.00000 LKR = 0.05224 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:31
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

phones

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Mexican Peso
1 LKR0.05224 MXN
5 LKR0.26121 MXN
10 LKR0.52243 MXN
20 LKR1.04486 MXN
50 LKR2.61214 MXN
100 LKR5.22429 MXN
250 LKR13.06072 MXN
500 LKR26.12145 MXN
1000 LKR52.24290 MXN
2000 LKR104.48580 MXN
5000 LKR261.21450 MXN
10000 LKR522.42900 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 MXN19.14140 LKR
5 MXN95.70700 LKR
10 MXN191.41400 LKR
20 MXN382.82800 LKR
50 MXN957.07000 LKR
100 MXN1914.14000 LKR
250 MXN4785.35000 LKR
500 MXN9570.70000 LKR
1000 MXN19141.40000 LKR
2000 MXN38282.80000 LKR
5000 MXN95707.00000 LKR
10000 MXN191414.00000 LKR