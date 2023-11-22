50 Australian dollars to Brazilian reais

Convert AUD to BRL at the real exchange rate

50 aud
160.53 brl

1.00000 AUD = 3.21054 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87181.088890.71281.490891.66420.9626518.7265
1 GBP1.1470511.2489104.0511.710121.90891.1042121.4801
1 USD0.918450.800705183.31451.36931.528470.8841517.1992
1 INR0.01102380.009610630.012002710.01643530.01834580.01061220.206437

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Brazilian Real
1 AUD3.21054 BRL
5 AUD16.05270 BRL
10 AUD32.10540 BRL
20 AUD64.21080 BRL
50 AUD160.52700 BRL
100 AUD321.05400 BRL
250 AUD802.63500 BRL
500 AUD1605.27000 BRL
1000 AUD3210.54000 BRL
2000 AUD6421.08000 BRL
5000 AUD16052.70000 BRL
10000 AUD32105.40000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Australian Dollar
1 BRL0.31148 AUD
5 BRL1.55737 AUD
10 BRL3.11475 AUD
20 BRL6.22950 AUD
50 BRL15.57375 AUD
100 BRL31.14750 AUD
250 BRL77.86875 AUD
500 BRL155.73750 AUD
1000 BRL311.47500 AUD
2000 BRL622.95000 AUD
5000 BRL1557.37500 AUD
10000 BRL3114.75000 AUD