Swedish krona to Danish kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swedish krona to Danish kroner is currently 0.655 today, reflecting a -0.289% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swedish krona has remained relatively stable, with a -0.302% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swedish krona to Danish kroner has fluctuated between a high of 0.659 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.655 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.353% increase in value.