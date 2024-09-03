Swedish krona to Norwegian kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swedish krona to Norwegian kroner is currently 1.037 today, reflecting a 0.415% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swedish krona has remained relatively stable, with a 0.629% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swedish krona to Norwegian kroner has fluctuated between a high of 1.038 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 1.024 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.275% increase in value.