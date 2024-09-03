Swedish krona to Polish zloty exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swedish krona to Polish zloty is currently 0.376 today, reflecting a -0.073% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swedish krona has remained relatively stable, with a -0.387% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swedish krona to Polish zloty has fluctuated between a high of 0.379 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 0.376 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.320% decrease in value.