Swedish krona to British pounds sterling exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swedish krona to British pounds sterling is currently 0.074 today, reflecting a -0.253% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swedish krona has remained relatively stable, with a -0.413% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swedish krona to British pounds sterling has fluctuated between a high of 0.074 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 0.074 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.329% increase in value.