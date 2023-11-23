20 Danish kroner to Swedish kronor

Convert DKK to SEK at the real exchange rate

20 dkk
30.73 sek

1.00000 DKK = 1.53632 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:25
Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.091711.45450.87015310.8071.6644311.734890.9785
1 USD0.916110.49230.797067284.71.5246210.749183.3365
1 SEK0.08730230.095307810.075965827.13420.1453091.024477.94263
1 GBP1.149231.254613.16381357.1851.9127913.486104.554

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Swedish Krona
1 DKK1.53632 SEK
5 DKK7.68160 SEK
10 DKK15.36320 SEK
20 DKK30.72640 SEK
50 DKK76.81600 SEK
100 DKK153.63200 SEK
250 DKK384.08000 SEK
500 DKK768.16000 SEK
1000 DKK1536.32000 SEK
2000 DKK3072.64000 SEK
5000 DKK7681.60000 SEK
10000 DKK15363.20000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Danish Krone
1 SEK0.65091 DKK
5 SEK3.25453 DKK
10 SEK6.50906 DKK
20 SEK13.01812 DKK
50 SEK32.54530 DKK
100 SEK65.09060 DKK
250 SEK162.72650 DKK
500 SEK325.45300 DKK
1000 SEK650.90600 DKK
2000 SEK1301.81200 DKK
5000 SEK3254.53000 DKK
10000 SEK6509.06000 DKK