10 thousand Swedish kronor to Danish kroner

Convert SEK to DKK at the real exchange rate

10,000 sek
6,522.66 dkk

1.00000 SEK = 0.65227 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9140.7933676.8144210.742683.3451.363353.9959
1 EUR1.094110.868057.455611.753491.18781.491644.3719
1 GBP1.260451.1520118.5889113.54105.0521.718435.03646
1 DKK0.1467480.1341270.11642911.5764512.23070.200070.586391

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Danish Krone
1 SEK0.65227 DKK
5 SEK3.26133 DKK
10 SEK6.52266 DKK
20 SEK13.04532 DKK
50 SEK32.61330 DKK
100 SEK65.22660 DKK
250 SEK163.06650 DKK
500 SEK326.13300 DKK
1000 SEK652.26600 DKK
2000 SEK1304.53200 DKK
5000 SEK3261.33000 DKK
10000 SEK6522.66000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Swedish Krona
1 DKK1.53312 SEK
5 DKK7.66560 SEK
10 DKK15.33120 SEK
20 DKK30.66240 SEK
50 DKK76.65600 SEK
100 DKK153.31200 SEK
250 DKK383.28000 SEK
500 DKK766.56000 SEK
1000 DKK1533.12000 SEK
2000 DKK3066.24000 SEK
5000 DKK7665.60000 SEK
10000 DKK15331.20000 SEK