Swedish krona to Brazilian reais exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swedish krona to Brazilian reais is currently 0.548 today, reflecting a 0.060% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swedish krona has remained relatively stable, with a 0.981% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swedish krona to Brazilian reais has fluctuated between a high of 0.553 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.540 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -1.136% decrease in value.