Swedish krona to Brazilian reais exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swedish krona to Brazilian reais is currently 0.522 today, reflecting a 0.554% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swedish krona has remained relatively stable, with a -0.092% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swedish krona to Brazilian reais has fluctuated between a high of 0.522 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.514 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a 0.846% increase in value.