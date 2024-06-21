스웨덴 크로나 to Brazilian reais exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 스웨덴 크로나 to Brazilian reais is currently 0.518 today, reflecting a -0.243% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 스웨덴 크로나 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.328% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 스웨덴 크로나 to Brazilian reais has fluctuated between a high of 0.525 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.509 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.620% increase in value.