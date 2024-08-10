50 Brazilian reais to Swedish kronor

Convert BRL to SEK at the real exchange rate

50 brl
95.48 sek

R$1.000 BRL = kr1.910 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BRL to SEK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BRL to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.95102.1075
Low1.84131.8413
Average1.90481.9576
Change-1.08%-9.28%
1 BRL to SEK stats

The performance of BRL to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.9510 and a 30 day low of 1.8413. This means the 30 day average was 1.9048. The change for BRL to SEK was -1.08.

The performance of BRL to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.1075 and a 90 day low of 1.8413. This means the 90 day average was 1.9576. The change for BRL to SEK was -9.28.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Swedish Krona
1 BRL1.90965 SEK
5 BRL9.54825 SEK
10 BRL19.09650 SEK
20 BRL38.19300 SEK
50 BRL95.48250 SEK
100 BRL190.96500 SEK
250 BRL477.41250 SEK
500 BRL954.82500 SEK
1000 BRL1,909.65000 SEK
2000 BRL3,819.30000 SEK
5000 BRL9,548.25000 SEK
10000 BRL19,096.50000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Brazilian Real
1 SEK0.52366 BRL
5 SEK2.61829 BRL
10 SEK5.23657 BRL
20 SEK10.47314 BRL
50 SEK26.18285 BRL
100 SEK52.36570 BRL
250 SEK130.91425 BRL
500 SEK261.82850 BRL
1000 SEK523.65700 BRL
2000 SEK1,047.31400 BRL
5000 SEK2,618.28500 BRL
10000 SEK5,236.57000 BRL