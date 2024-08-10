100 Brazilian reais to Hong Kong dollars

Convert BRL to HKD at the real exchange rate

100 brl
141.55 hkd

R$1.000 BRL = $1.415 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BRL to HKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BRL to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.43891.5291
Low1.35851.3585
Average1.39661.4427
Change-1.39%-6.68%
1 BRL to HKD stats

The performance of BRL to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.4389 and a 30 day low of 1.3585. This means the 30 day average was 1.3966. The change for BRL to HKD was -1.39.

The performance of BRL to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.5291 and a 90 day low of 1.3585. This means the 90 day average was 1.4427. The change for BRL to HKD was -6.68.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8561.09291.6421.4991.6610.94420.556
1 GBP1.16911.276107.1091.7521.9411.10424.025
1 USD0.9160.784183.9481.3731.5220.86518.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.224

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Hong Kong Dollar
1 BRL1.41547 HKD
5 BRL7.07735 HKD
10 BRL14.15470 HKD
20 BRL28.30940 HKD
50 BRL70.77350 HKD
100 BRL141.54700 HKD
250 BRL353.86750 HKD
500 BRL707.73500 HKD
1000 BRL1,415.47000 HKD
2000 BRL2,830.94000 HKD
5000 BRL7,077.35000 HKD
10000 BRL14,154.70000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Brazilian Real
100 HKD70.64790 BRL
200 HKD141.29580 BRL
300 HKD211.94370 BRL
500 HKD353.23950 BRL
1000 HKD706.47900 BRL
2000 HKD1,412.95800 BRL
2500 HKD1,766.19750 BRL
3000 HKD2,119.43700 BRL
4000 HKD2,825.91600 BRL
5000 HKD3,532.39500 BRL
10000 HKD7,064.79000 BRL
20000 HKD14,129.58000 BRL