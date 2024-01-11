폴란드 즈워티 → 브라질 헤알

실제 환율로 PLN → BRL 변환

1,000 pln
1,228.62 brl

1.00000 PLN = 1.22862 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:08
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8605051.0955591.01931.470391.644350.93694518.5941
1 GBP1.1621111.27315105.7741.708761.910921.0888321.6084
1 USD0.91280.785453183.08091.342151.500940.8552516.9724
1 INR0.01098670.009454080.012036510.01615470.0180660.01029420.204288

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

폴란드 즈워티 → 브라질 헤알 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 PLN을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 BRL을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 PLN → BRL 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 폴란드 즈워티

PLN → USD

PLN → EUR

PLN → GBP

PLN → INR

PLN → CHF

PLN → KRW

PLN → NOK

PLN → CZK

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 폴란드 즈워티 / 브라질 헤알
1 PLN1.22862 BRL
5 PLN6.14310 BRL
10 PLN12.28620 BRL
20 PLN24.57240 BRL
50 PLN61.43100 BRL
100 PLN122.86200 BRL
250 PLN307.15500 BRL
500 PLN614.31000 BRL
1000 PLN1228.62000 BRL
2000 PLN2457.24000 BRL
5000 PLN6143.10000 BRL
10000 PLN12286.20000 BRL
환율 브라질 헤알 / 폴란드 즈워티
1 BRL0.81392 PLN
5 BRL4.06959 PLN
10 BRL8.13919 PLN
20 BRL16.27838 PLN
50 BRL40.69595 PLN
100 BRL81.39190 PLN
250 BRL203.47975 PLN
500 BRL406.95950 PLN
1000 BRL813.91900 PLN
2000 BRL1627.83800 PLN
5000 BRL4069.59500 PLN
10000 BRL8139.19000 PLN