2000 South Korean wons to Canadian dollars

Convert KRW to CAD at the real exchange rate

2,000 krw
2.06 cad

1.00000 KRW = 0.00103 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8619651.096691.17231.463911.61920.9445218.721
1 GBP1.1601411.2722105.7721.698321.878481.0957821.7189
1 USD0.91190.78604183.14091.334951.476560.861317.0719
1 INR0.01096820.009454310.012027810.01605650.01775970.01035950.205337

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean wons

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Canadian Dollar
1 KRW0.00103 CAD
5 KRW0.00514 CAD
10 KRW0.01028 CAD
20 KRW0.02056 CAD
50 KRW0.05139 CAD
100 KRW0.10278 CAD
250 KRW0.25695 CAD
500 KRW0.51389 CAD
1000 KRW1.02779 CAD
2000 KRW2.05558 CAD
5000 KRW5.13895 CAD
10000 KRW10.27790 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / South Korean Won
1 CAD972.95800 KRW
5 CAD4864.79000 KRW
10 CAD9729.58000 KRW
20 CAD19459.16000 KRW
50 CAD48647.90000 KRW
100 CAD97295.80000 KRW
250 CAD243239.50000 KRW
500 CAD486479.00000 KRW
1000 CAD972958.00000 KRW
2000 CAD1945916.00000 KRW
5000 CAD4864790.00000 KRW
10000 CAD9729580.00000 KRW