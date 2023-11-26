1 thousand Bulgarian levs to Polish zloty

Convert BGN to PLN at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
2,235.34 pln

1.00000 BGN = 2.23534 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Polish Zloty
1 BGN2.23534 PLN
5 BGN11.17670 PLN
10 BGN22.35340 PLN
20 BGN44.70680 PLN
50 BGN111.76700 PLN
100 BGN223.53400 PLN
250 BGN558.83500 PLN
500 BGN1117.67000 PLN
1000 BGN2235.34000 PLN
2000 BGN4470.68000 PLN
5000 BGN11176.70000 PLN
10000 BGN22353.40000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Bulgarian Lev
1 PLN0.44736 BGN
5 PLN2.23679 BGN
10 PLN4.47359 BGN
20 PLN8.94718 BGN
50 PLN22.36795 BGN
100 PLN44.73590 BGN
250 PLN111.83975 BGN
500 PLN223.67950 BGN
1000 PLN447.35900 BGN
2000 PLN894.71800 BGN
5000 PLN2236.79500 BGN
10000 PLN4473.59000 BGN