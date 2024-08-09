10 Bulgarian levs to Japanese yen

Convert BGN to JPY at the real exchange rate

10 bgn
818 jpy

лв1.000 BGN = ¥81.84 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BGN to JPY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High89.479289.4792
Low80.826280.8262
Average85.387386.5813
Change-8.54%-4.60%
1 BGN to JPY stats

The performance of BGN to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 89.4792 and a 30 day low of 80.8262. This means the 30 day average was 85.3873. The change for BGN to JPY was -8.54.

The performance of BGN to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 89.4792 and a 90 day low of 80.8262. This means the 90 day average was 86.5813. The change for BGN to JPY was -4.60.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Japanese Yen
1 BGN81.84150 JPY
5 BGN409.20750 JPY
10 BGN818.41500 JPY
20 BGN1,636.83000 JPY
50 BGN4,092.07500 JPY
100 BGN8,184.15000 JPY
250 BGN20,460.37500 JPY
500 BGN40,920.75000 JPY
1000 BGN81,841.50000 JPY
2000 BGN163,683.00000 JPY
5000 BGN409,207.50000 JPY
10000 BGN818,415.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Bulgarian Lev
100 JPY1.22187 BGN
1000 JPY12.21870 BGN
1500 JPY18.32805 BGN
2000 JPY24.43740 BGN
3000 JPY36.65610 BGN
5000 JPY61.09350 BGN
5400 JPY65.98098 BGN
10000 JPY122.18700 BGN
15000 JPY183.28050 BGN
20000 JPY244.37400 BGN
25000 JPY305.46750 BGN
30000 JPY366.56100 BGN