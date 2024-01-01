Algerian dinars to Russian rubles today

Convert DZD to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 dzd
686.44 rub

1.000 DZD = 0.6864 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:42
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Russian Ruble
1 DZD0.68644 RUB
5 DZD3.43218 RUB
10 DZD6.86436 RUB
20 DZD13.72872 RUB
50 DZD34.32180 RUB
100 DZD68.64360 RUB
250 DZD171.60900 RUB
500 DZD343.21800 RUB
1000 DZD686.43600 RUB
2000 DZD1,372.87200 RUB
5000 DZD3,432.18000 RUB
10000 DZD6,864.36000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Algerian Dinar
1 RUB1.45680 DZD
5 RUB7.28400 DZD
10 RUB14.56800 DZD
20 RUB29.13600 DZD
50 RUB72.84000 DZD
100 RUB145.68000 DZD
250 RUB364.20000 DZD
500 RUB728.40000 DZD
1000 RUB1,456.80000 DZD
2000 RUB2,913.60000 DZD
5000 RUB7,284.00000 DZD
10000 RUB14,568.00000 DZD