Convert DZD to RUB at the real exchange rate

Algerian dinars to Russian rubles today

1,000 dzd
663.61 rub

دج1.000 DZD = руб0.6636 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:53
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Russian Ruble
1 DZD0,66361 RUB
5 DZD3,31803 RUB
10 DZD6,63607 RUB
20 DZD13,27214 RUB
50 DZD33,18035 RUB
100 DZD66,36070 RUB
250 DZD165,90175 RUB
500 DZD331,80350 RUB
1000 DZD663,60700 RUB
2000 DZD1.327,21400 RUB
5000 DZD3.318,03500 RUB
10000 DZD6.636,07000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Algerian Dinar
1 RUB1,50692 DZD
5 RUB7,53460 DZD
10 RUB15,06920 DZD
20 RUB30,13840 DZD
50 RUB75,34600 DZD
100 RUB150,69200 DZD
250 RUB376,73000 DZD
500 RUB753,46000 DZD
1000 RUB1.506,92000 DZD
2000 RUB3.013,84000 DZD
5000 RUB7.534,60000 DZD
10000 RUB15.069,20000 DZD