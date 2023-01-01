5 Algerian dinars to Russian rubles

Convert DZD to RUB at the real exchange rate

5 dzd
3,34 rub

1.00000 DZD = 0.66877 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:08
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86881.1050591.94941.465191.629270.9284418.69
1 GBP1.1510111.272105.8411.686541.875411.0686521.5137
1 USD0.90490.786164183.20841.32591.474380.840116.9133
1 INR0.01087550.009448130.01201810.01593470.01771920.01009630.203264

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Algerian dinars to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Algerian dinars

DZD to USD

DZD to EUR

DZD to GBP

DZD to INR

DZD to JPY

DZD to RUB

DZD to AUD

DZD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Russian Ruble
1 DZD0.66877 RUB
5 DZD3.34386 RUB
10 DZD6.68773 RUB
20 DZD13.37546 RUB
50 DZD33.43865 RUB
100 DZD66.87730 RUB
250 DZD167.19325 RUB
500 DZD334.38650 RUB
1000 DZD668.77300 RUB
2000 DZD1337.54600 RUB
5000 DZD3343.86500 RUB
10000 DZD6687.73000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Algerian Dinar
1 RUB1.49528 DZD
5 RUB7.47640 DZD
10 RUB14.95280 DZD
20 RUB29.90560 DZD
50 RUB74.76400 DZD
100 RUB149.52800 DZD
250 RUB373.82000 DZD
500 RUB747.64000 DZD
1000 RUB1495.28000 DZD
2000 RUB2990.56000 DZD
5000 RUB7476.40000 DZD
10000 RUB14952.80000 DZD