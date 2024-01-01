Algerian dinars to Indian rupees today
Convert DZD to INR at the real exchange rate
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Algerian dinars to Indian rupees
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Algerian dinar
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Algerian Dinar
|1 INR
|1.60956 DZD
|5 INR
|8.04780 DZD
|10 INR
|16.09560 DZD
|20 INR
|32.19120 DZD
|50 INR
|80.47800 DZD
|100 INR
|160.95600 DZD
|250 INR
|402.39000 DZD
|300 INR
|482.86800 DZD
|500 INR
|804.78000 DZD
|600 INR
|965.73600 DZD
|1000 INR
|1609.56000 DZD
|2000 INR
|3219.12000 DZD
|5000 INR
|8047.80000 DZD
|10000 INR
|16095.60000 DZD
|25000 INR
|40239.00000 DZD
|50000 INR
|80478.00000 DZD
|100000 INR
|160956.00000 DZD
|1000000 INR
|1609560.00000 DZD
|1000000000 INR
|1609560000.00000 DZD