Convert DZD to JPY at the real exchange rate

Algerian dinars to Japanese yen today

1,000 dzd
1,170 jpy

دج1.000 DZD = ¥1.170 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:42
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8431.07689.8841.4791.6260.96420.113
1 GBP1.18611.276106.6051.7541.9291.14423.855
1 USD0.930.784183.5631.3751.5120.89618.699
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Algerian dinars to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Algerian dinar

DZD to USD

DZD to EUR

DZD to GBP

DZD to INR

DZD to JPY

DZD to RUB

DZD to AUD

DZD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Japanese Yen
1 DZD1,16981 JPY
5 DZD5,84905 JPY
10 DZD11,69810 JPY
20 DZD23,39620 JPY
50 DZD58,49050 JPY
100 DZD116,98100 JPY
250 DZD292,45250 JPY
500 DZD584,90500 JPY
1000 DZD1.169,81000 JPY
2000 DZD2.339,62000 JPY
5000 DZD5.849,05000 JPY
10000 DZD11.698,10000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Algerian Dinar
100 JPY85,48410 DZD
1000 JPY854,84100 DZD
1500 JPY1.282,26150 DZD
2000 JPY1.709,68200 DZD
3000 JPY2.564,52300 DZD
5000 JPY4.274,20500 DZD
5400 JPY4.616,14140 DZD
10000 JPY8.548,41000 DZD
15000 JPY12.822,61500 DZD
20000 JPY17.096,82000 DZD
25000 JPY21.371,02500 DZD
30000 JPY25.645,23000 DZD