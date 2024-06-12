Algerian dinar to Japanese yen exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Algerian dinar to Japanese yen is currently 1,170 today, reflecting a 0.345% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Algerian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.835% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Algerian dinar to Japanese yen has fluctuated between a high of 1,170 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 1,157 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.568% increase in value.