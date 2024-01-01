Convert DZD to ZAR at the real exchange rate

Algerian dinars to South African rand today

1,000 dzd
138.48 zar

دج1.000 DZD = R0.1385 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:00
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / South African Rand
1 DZD0,13848 ZAR
5 DZD0,69240 ZAR
10 DZD1,38479 ZAR
20 DZD2,76958 ZAR
50 DZD6,92395 ZAR
100 DZD13,84790 ZAR
250 DZD34,61975 ZAR
500 DZD69,23950 ZAR
1000 DZD138,47900 ZAR
2000 DZD276,95800 ZAR
5000 DZD692,39500 ZAR
10000 DZD1.384,79000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Algerian Dinar
1 ZAR7,22129 DZD
5 ZAR36,10645 DZD
10 ZAR72,21290 DZD
20 ZAR144,42580 DZD
50 ZAR361,06450 DZD
100 ZAR722,12900 DZD
250 ZAR1.805,32250 DZD
500 ZAR3.610,64500 DZD
1000 ZAR7.221,29000 DZD
2000 ZAR14.442,58000 DZD
5000 ZAR36.106,45000 DZD
10000 ZAR72.212,90000 DZD