amount-spellout.1000 Algerian dinars to Indian rupees

Convert DZD to INR at the real exchange rate

1000 dzd
619.28 inr

1.00000 DZD = 0.61928 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869511.1057591.9811.465621.627660.92634518.7375
1 GBP1.1500711.2717105.7851.685571.871941.0653621.5496
1 USD0.90440.786349183.18431.325451.4720.8377516.9455
1 INR0.01087180.009453090.012021510.01593390.01769560.0100710.20371

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Algerian dinars to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Algerian dinars

DZD to USD

DZD to EUR

DZD to GBP

DZD to INR

DZD to JPY

DZD to RUB

DZD to AUD

DZD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Indian Rupee
1 DZD0.61928 INR
5 DZD3.09640 INR
10 DZD6.19281 INR
20 DZD12.38562 INR
50 DZD30.96405 INR
100 DZD61.92810 INR
250 DZD154.82025 INR
500 DZD309.64050 INR
1000 DZD619.28100 INR
2000 DZD1238.56200 INR
5000 DZD3096.40500 INR
10000 DZD6192.81000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Algerian Dinar
1 INR1.61478 DZD
5 INR8.07390 DZD
10 INR16.14780 DZD
20 INR32.29560 DZD
50 INR80.73900 DZD
100 INR161.47800 DZD
250 INR403.69500 DZD
500 INR807.39000 DZD
1000 INR1614.78000 DZD
2000 INR3229.56000 DZD
5000 INR8073.90000 DZD
10000 INR16147.80000 DZD