amount-spellout.1000 Indian rupees to Algerian dinars

Convert INR to DZD at the real exchange rate

1000 inr
1613.13 dzd

1.00000 INR = 1.61313 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:14
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.322250.90433.67270.7858551.46274281.9131.32025
1 CAD0.75628710.6838962.777610.5943311.10625213.2070.998487
1 EUR1.105851.4622114.061460.869041.61757311.7531.46
1 AED0.2722790.3600210.24621710.2139720.39827376.75910.359477

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupees

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Algerian Dinar
1 INR1.61313 DZD
5 INR8.06565 DZD
10 INR16.13130 DZD
20 INR32.26260 DZD
50 INR80.65650 DZD
100 INR161.31300 DZD
250 INR403.28250 DZD
500 INR806.56500 DZD
1000 INR1613.13000 DZD
2000 INR3226.26000 DZD
5000 INR8065.65000 DZD
10000 INR16131.30000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Indian Rupee
1 DZD0.61991 INR
5 DZD3.09957 INR
10 DZD6.19914 INR
20 DZD12.39828 INR
50 DZD30.99570 INR
100 DZD61.99140 INR
250 DZD154.97850 INR
500 DZD309.95700 INR
1000 DZD619.91400 INR
2000 DZD1239.82800 INR
5000 DZD3099.57000 INR
10000 DZD6199.14000 INR