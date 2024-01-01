Algerian dinars to Australian dollars today

Convert DZD to AUD at the real exchange rate

1,000 dzd
11.39 aud

1.000 DZD = 0.01139 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:32
How to convert Algerian dinars to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Australian Dollar
1 DZD0.01139 AUD
5 DZD0.05696 AUD
10 DZD0.11393 AUD
20 DZD0.22785 AUD
50 DZD0.56964 AUD
100 DZD1.13927 AUD
250 DZD2.84818 AUD
500 DZD5.69635 AUD
1000 DZD11.39270 AUD
2000 DZD22.78540 AUD
5000 DZD56.96350 AUD
10000 DZD113.92700 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Algerian Dinar
1 AUD87.77520 DZD
5 AUD438.87600 DZD
10 AUD877.75200 DZD
20 AUD1,755.50400 DZD
50 AUD4,388.76000 DZD
100 AUD8,777.52000 DZD
250 AUD21,943.80000 DZD
500 AUD43,887.60000 DZD
1000 AUD87,775.20000 DZD
2000 AUD175,550.40000 DZD
5000 AUD438,876.00000 DZD
10000 AUD877,752.00000 DZD