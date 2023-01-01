1 Algerian dinar to Russian rubles

Convert DZD to RUB at the real exchange rate

1 dzd
0.66 rub

1.00000 DZD = 0.65832 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86961.090290.82241.494011.66240.963718.7263
1 GBP1.1499511.2537104.4431.718071.911711.1082121.5347
1 USD0.917250.797639183.3081.37041.524860.88417.1769
1 INR0.01101050.009574580.012003610.01644980.01830380.01061120.206185

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Russian Ruble
1 DZD0.65832 RUB
5 DZD3.29160 RUB
10 DZD6.58320 RUB
20 DZD13.16640 RUB
50 DZD32.91600 RUB
100 DZD65.83200 RUB
250 DZD164.58000 RUB
500 DZD329.16000 RUB
1000 DZD658.32000 RUB
2000 DZD1316.64000 RUB
5000 DZD3291.60000 RUB
10000 DZD6583.20000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Algerian Dinar
1 RUB1.51902 DZD
5 RUB7.59510 DZD
10 RUB15.19020 DZD
20 RUB30.38040 DZD
50 RUB75.95100 DZD
100 RUB151.90200 DZD
250 RUB379.75500 DZD
500 RUB759.51000 DZD
1000 RUB1519.02000 DZD
2000 RUB3038.04000 DZD
5000 RUB7595.10000 DZD
10000 RUB15190.20000 DZD