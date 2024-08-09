Bulgarian lev to Algerian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Algerian dinars is currently 74.999 today, reflecting a 0.016% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a 0.196% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Algerian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 75.551 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 74.852 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.318% increase in value.