5 Algerian dinars to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert DZD to IDR at the real exchange rate

5 dzd
578.59 idr

1.00000 DZD = 115.71700 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:18
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Indonesian Rupiah
1 DZD115.71700 IDR
5 DZD578.58500 IDR
10 DZD1157.17000 IDR
20 DZD2314.34000 IDR
50 DZD5785.85000 IDR
100 DZD11571.70000 IDR
250 DZD28929.25000 IDR
500 DZD57858.50000 IDR
1000 DZD115717.00000 IDR
2000 DZD231434.00000 IDR
5000 DZD578585.00000 IDR
10000 DZD1157170.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Algerian Dinar
1 IDR0.00864 DZD
5 IDR0.04321 DZD
10 IDR0.08642 DZD
20 IDR0.17284 DZD
50 IDR0.43209 DZD
100 IDR0.86418 DZD
250 IDR2.16045 DZD
500 IDR4.32090 DZD
1000 IDR8.64179 DZD
2000 IDR17.28358 DZD
5000 IDR43.20895 DZD
10000 IDR86.41790 DZD